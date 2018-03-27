Wig and Buckle Theater Company: The Man Who Came to Dinner

Lebanon Valley College’s Wig and Buckle is a student-led theater company. Each year, the students in the company put on three productions, a musical in the Fall and two plays in the spring. Whether it be on-stage, backstage or pre-production, there are numerous way that the students of Wig and Buckle contribute to the productions.

The Man Who Came to Dinner is their upcoming spring performance scheduled for April 6-15 at the Leedy Theater at Lebanon Valley College. We’re chatting with Student Director Madison Lenhart for more details on the theater and the show.