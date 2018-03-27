Warmer this week with occasional showers

Sunshine will be limited today as a warm front moves in from the south. Clouds will be on the increase from the get-go and showers could arrive in the western counties as early as this afternoon. Highs today will be stuck in the upper 40s thanks to more easterly flow, making for a chilly and dreary day ahead. For many backyards, however, a good part of the day should be dry and just cloudy. Light showers will most certainly be around by this evening, however. Expect a chilly and damp night ahead with lows falling into the upper 30s and occasional light showers persisting.

Tomorrow and Thursday will be warmer with chances for showers continuing. Tomorrow’s showers will be light and hit-or-miss with rainfall amounts less than a quarter inch. Most of Thursday stays dry until an approaching cold front brings a period of rain late Thursday into Thursday night. Although neither day will be a washout, sunshine will be non-existent with lots of cloud cover expected through the end of the week. Friday features clearing skies and breezy conditions as the front clears. The upcoming Easter weekend could start off with a passing rain shower or two Saturday, followed by a dry and cool Easter Sunday. Both days will feature highs in the 50s. All-in-all, while it won’t be sunny and warm everyday, this forecast clearly shows some signs of Spring. Enjoy…and keep the umbrella handy.