Senate bill would allow people sentenced to life to be considered for parole after 15 years

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In Pennsylvania, you receive a mandatory life sentence without parole, if convicted of first or second degree murder, even if you are not the one convicted of pulling the trigger. Senate Bill 942 looks to give those prisoners a chance at redemption.

Elizabeth Geyer is fighting to get her boyfriend released from jail. In 1986 George Trudel was at the scene of a 1986 murder. He’s serving life without parole, but the man convicted of the actual murder was released decades ago.

“My boyfriend is destined to die in prison for something that he didn’t do,” said Geyer. “They get life, and they’re just tossed away like they don’t matter, they’re not human. They do matter. They matter to me.”

Senator Sharif Street has introduced SB 942, which would give prisoners serving life sentences a chance at parole after 15 years of time served.

“Twelve percent of the people that do life without parole never took a life,” said Street. “Redemption should be available for all.”

Supporters, like Lt. Governor Mike Stack, say the bill does not create a right to parole. “We’re not just saying we’re opening the prison doors. We’re saying that people can change,” said Stack.

Dangerous criminals would remain behind bars under the legislation. Pennsylvania currently has the second highest number of serving life without parole in the country, including second highest amount of elderly prisoners.

“And we therefore spend millions of dollars incarcerating people who are the least likely to re-offend,” said Street. If passed, SB 942 would extend parole eligibility retroactively, which gives Geyer hope for her boyfriend.

“I am not going to stop fighting until I bring him home,” said Geyer.