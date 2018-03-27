Owner says Harrisburg business is not a nuisance bar despite history of violent crime

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police continue to look for 42 year old Charles Williams who is accused in the shooting death of 20 year old Jawan Washington. Washingotn was shot in a parking lot behind Double D’s Sports Bar on South 19th Street.

Captain Gabriel Olivera was asked at a news conference on Monday if they consider the business a nuisance bar, because of its past history of crime inside the facility and nearby.

“That is a separate issue that we are going to be looking into, said Olivera, “We don’t want to cloud that investigation with this investigation, the homicide takes priority, but we will be addressing that in the near future.”

Nestor Dalaperas has owned the bar for 25 years. He says it’s not a nuisance to the community. “My brother and I are here for a lot of hours everyday,” said Dalaperas,

“We do everything possible to keep the place safe for our customers.” Dalaperas has installed eleven surveillance cameras inside the bar, and five outside.

He provided police with video that has helped move the investigation forward. Police used the video to identify Williams.

Dalaperas says he has reached out to Mayor Eric Papenfuse to find out of businesses in Allison Hill and other parts of the city can use the same security plan that is in place on Second Street. Dalaperas says he has not heard back from the mayor.