Officials release traffic advisories ahead of funeral processions for fallen firefighters

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — This week, the public is invited to attend memorials for firefighters killed in the line of duty last week in York County.

Memorial services for Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony are taking place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Flanscha and Anthony were killed Thursday when the building they were working inside partially collapsed. Two other firefighters were injured.

According to officials in the city of York and at York City Police Department, people looking to pay their respects for Flanscha may congregate in York’s Continental Square Tuesday morning. The procession is expected to pass through Continental Square, intersection of George Street and Market Street, between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m.

On Wednesday, a public memorial service is planned at the York Expo Center’s Mid-Atlantic Industrial Equipment Memorial Hall.

Between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., motorists should expect intermittent road closures on West Philadelphia Street and West Market Street.

If planning to attend the service, which starts at 1 p.m., the public must enter via Carlisle Avenue’s Gate 9. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m.

On Thursday, the public may once again congregate to pay their respects. The procession for Anthony will pass through the intersection of Philadelphia Street and N. George Street between 11 and 11:35 a.m.

In addition, motorists should be aware of intermittent road closures on West Philadelphia Street between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Thursday.