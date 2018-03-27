Man seriously injured in home explosion dies

YORK, Pa. (AP) – Fire officials say a man who was seriously injured in a home explosion in southern Pennsylvania has died.

Hanover Fire Chief Tony Clousher says 49-year-old Mike Menges died Thursday at a hospital. Officials previously said he was one of two people inside a home in Penn Township that exploded March 17.

The second person escaped with no injuries.

Neighbors near the home reported hearing a sound like dynamite going off, and fire officials said one wall collapsed in the explosion.

Eight people have been displaced.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion and subsequent fire is still ongoing.