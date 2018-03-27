Group names industrial polluters of Susquehanna River

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An environmental group is naming names when it comes to local companies that pollute the Susquehanna River.

PennEnvironment released a report on Tuesday that also points to weaknesses in the system that allow companies to get away with polluting the river.

The group says Pennsylvania is second only to Texas in the number of industrial plants that exceed the amount of permitted pollution allowed under the Clean Water Act.

The report specifically says the Glatfelter Paper plant in Spring Grove is an egregious polluter of the Susquehanna and repeatedly exceeds permitted standards.

PennEnvironment said the state Department of Environmental Protection and the federal Environmental Protection Agency are understaffed and under-resourced, meaning they struggle to crack down on violators.

Online: Pennsylvania Troubled Waters Report