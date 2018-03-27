Grief group offers support to families of overdose victims

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A support group for families of homicide victims in Lancaster County has expanded.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office now allows families impacted by fatal drug deliveries to attend.

District Attorney Craig Stedman said his office has arrested more than 30 people for selling drugs that resulted in deaths. He said those arrested should be treated like murderers.

“There is a lot of parents out there, a lot of family members out there, they think they’re the only ones going through it,” Stedman said. “Unfortunately, that’s not true. Sometimes, just being in the room and talking to a therapist might provide some help.”

Anyone interested in joining the group can call the district attorney’s office at 717-299-8048.