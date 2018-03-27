Free downtown parking in Harrisburg starts Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Free Happy Hour parking in Downtown Harrisburg begins on Monday.

People coming to the downtown can park in the garages or on the street for free from 5-7 p.m.

Dauphin County will use a portion of the hotel tax to pay its $110,000 share of the $270,000 annual cost to reimburse Park Harrisburg, the private firm that runs the city’s parking system.

Harrisburg will also pay $110,000 and the Downtown Improvement District will contribute $50,000.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse believes the change will bring more people and money to the downtown.

The free parking is offered only in the downtown for the next year. Papenfuse said he hopes to expand it in the future.