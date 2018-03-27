Firefighters from up and down east coast pay respects to fallen firefighters

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A sacred bond to protect and serve links firefighters across the country for life, so when one falls, the others answer the call to service.

Throughout York County, departments are hosting firefighters from all over the East Coast in preparation for tomorrow’s public memorial honoring Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony.

Glenn Jansen, the Fire Chief for Dover Township Fire Department, says it is just one of the stations taking on several guests from fire departments all the way from Boston to Miami.

“Because it truly is a family. Everybody looks out for each other no matter where we are or what the time of day is. It’s what we do,” said Jansen.

The firefighting community is tight-knit, but the reality is most out of town firefighters attending the funeral were likely strangers to Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony.

“The folks that you’ll see from coming out of town probably have no idea who these individuals were. They’re there for the families and the rest of the firefighters,” said Jansen.

One of these strangers is a firefighter who has served 16 years in Boston. He asked us to withhold his name because he says it’s not about him, it’s about his brothers who lost their lives doing what they loved. As soon as he heard about the tragedy, he says he knew he would be at the service.

“We’ll be there for the families of our brothers. Every town is the same firefighters. We do the same job, and I’d want people to show up to my funeral who don’t know me.”

“They’re never in it for themselves. They’re strictly in it for the public to make things better. So, when the spotlight shines on us, we shine away because that’s how we’re wired. It’s what we do,” said Jansen.

“The general truth across everybody is that if we die some way like that, something like that happens to us, then we’re gonna be there from our families and friends.”