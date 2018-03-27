Final chance for input over York County nursing home sale

On Tuesday, the public has a final chance to weigh in on the potential sale of a York County-owned nursing home.

Over the last decade, York County Commissioners say Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has cost taxpayers $75 million.

They argue that there are more than a dozen potential buyers for the county-owned nursing home and that a private owner would relieve taxpayers of the financial burden.

The meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Central York High School’s auditorium is the last of several public town hall meetings about the potential sale of the facility.

At previous meetings, people came by car and bus, packing the meeting space and raising concerns about the level of care that will replace what already exists at Pleasant Acres.

Many who are opposed to the sale, say a private company could be more focused on profit than on the service they provide to residents.

If Pleasant Acres is sold, all current residents will have the choice to stay at the nursing home but employees would have to reapply for their jobs with a new company if the sale goes through.