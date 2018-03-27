Dauphin County Commissioners announce $7.5 million in upgrades to the Capital Area Greenbelt

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nature lovers and thousands who enjoy walking or riding bikes along the Capital Area Greenbelt, will enjoy some of the

improvements that are coming.

Dauphin County Commissioner Board Chairman Jeff Haste says the timing is right to make an investment for now and the future.

“We get about 400 thousand people using the greenbelt on an annual basis,” said Haste, “We think, as we promote our county programs and the Greenbelt, they want to enjoy something, and need some downtime, and it’s a great place to enjoy downtime and exercise.”

The Greenbelt covers 20 miles in Dauphin County and it passes through Harrisburg, Pennbrook, Paxtang, Swatara Township and Susquehanna Township. The money will help fund safety upgrades at six intersections and a link between Wildwood Park and Fort Hunter along the Susquehanna River.

Haste says intersection improvements will begin within a few weeks.