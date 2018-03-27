Court denies appeal of man who killed 2 in Lancaster

By Published:
Marlon Hurdle

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A state appeals court has denied relief to a prison inmate serving consecutive life sentences for killing two men in Lancaster 24 years ago.

Marlon Hurdle, 45, argued he didn’t have access to court-hearing transcripts he needed for previous appeals.

Superior Court denied that claim, finding Hurdle’s deadline to appeal was September 1998 and no newly discovered facts supported an exception.

The district attorney’s office said Hurdle was a 20-year-old drug dealer when he fatally shot Clarence Dixon and Jeffery Mitchell at Green and Palm streets in December 1993. He was convicted in 1995 of two counts of first-degree murder.

