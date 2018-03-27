Community coming together to honor fallen firefighters

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The community coming together with words of support for the family of York firefighter Ivan Flanscha. His funeral was today, after he was killed last week when part of a building collapsed. Firefighter Zachary Anthony was also killed in the collapse.

Many local businesses are offering a helping hand in this time of need. George Sheffler, the Executive Chef of Victor’s Restaurant says a tragedy like this are a difficult situation.

“My hearts go out to the families and the department. It’s just the greatest tragedy ever,” said Sheffler. “Its a difficult situation it really hasn’t happened in almost 40, 50 years.

Local businesses around the county are donating their resources to help make a difference, and that’s the story here at Victor’s.

“You know without community support we won’t exist. And without supporting our community the community is not going to exist,” said Sheffler.

Victor’s is donating a part of their proceeds for the next three days to the Firefighter’s Fund. “Their commitment is way bigger than what we’re doing. What we’re doing is just offering a little bit of help, and thank you and gratitude. What those guys do every day it’s very difficult,” said Sheffler.

It’s a job that hits close to home. Sheffler comes from a long line of York City Firefighters. His dad, grandfather, and uncle all served.

“Being tied and you know, the longevity of what my dad, my uncles, grandparents and all those guys did it makes you think it always makes you wonder,” said Sheffler.

Customers and residents, like Anita Adams, are standing right there with there community.

“To know that restaurants like this, places like this are willing to give back I think that’s wonderful,” said Adams.

You can help the families of Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony. A GoFundMe page has been set up with a goal of $100,000. For more information click here.