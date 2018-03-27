2 charged in 3-month burglary, theft spree

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Myerstown men are accused of stealing tools, jewelry, guns and other property during a three-month theft and burglary spree in Berks and Lebanon counties.

Anthony D. Umbenhauer, 30, and Wayne Roberts, 32, are charged with more than 100 counts of theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, theft, burglary, and criminal trespass.

State police in Jonestown say the pair also stole money, purses, wallets, sunglasses, cell phones, and other belongings between Oct.1 and Jan. 5.

The thefts and burglaries occurred in Myerstown and Richland, Jackson and Millcreek townships in Lebanon County, and Jefferson and Tulpehocken townships in Berks County.

Thirty-five residents were victims of the crime spree, police said.