2 accused of endangering baby with heroin use

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people are charged with endangering the welfare of a 2-week-old infant.

Harrisburg police said the baby was lying near the edge of a bed when officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Calder Street for a drug overdose on Saturday.

The mother, 23-year-old Katie Keister, was laying on the bedroom floor and was unresponsive. When she was revived, Keister admitted to officers that she used four bags of heroin, police said in a news release.

Keister’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Andrew Hopkins, also admitted to using four bags of heroin, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital. EMS and hospital staff told police they would report the incident to a child protection agency.

Keister and Hopkins were placed in Dauphin County Prison on $25,000 bail each.