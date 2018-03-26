Women sought for ‘quick change’ scam at bank

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify two women accused of using a “quick change” scheme to steal money from a Fairview Township bank.

Police released surveillance photos of the women from the Santander Bank on Old York Road.

Bank employees reported that on Saturday around 10:23 a.m., the women began making a series of requests of the bank teller to withdraw money. They were able to confuse the teller to the point where they walked out of the bank with a large sum of money that was not theirs, police said.

The women reportedly spoke with a “heavy European accent” and had bright red hair.

Anyone who recognizes them should call Fairview Township police at 717-901-5267.