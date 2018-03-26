US gas prices rise 7 cents a gallon over past 2 weeks

The Associated Press Published:
A customers prepares to pump diesel at a petrol station in Marly le Roi, 15 kms (9,3 mls) west of Paris, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2015. The price of diesel in France has slipped below 1 euro a liter for the first time since 2009 _ at the height of the financial crisis. The price drop crosses a symbolic barrier that is likely to complicate government efforts to encourage cleaner transportation. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) – The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.66.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday the increase was driven primarily by rising crude oil prices.

Lundberg says she expects prices to continue to rise over the next few weeks.

The increase brings the price of gas to 32 cents a gallon higher than it was at this time last year.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.54 in the San Francisco Bay area. The lowest was $2.22 in St. Louis.

The average price for diesel fuel rose a penny, to $3.01.

