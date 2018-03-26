Suspect wanted in weekend deadly shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have identified a suspect wanted after a deadly shooting over the weekend outside an Allison Hill bar.

The victim is 20-year-old Jawan Washington. He was found in a car behind Double D’s Bar on South 19th Street early Saturday morning.

At around 5:30 Monday evening Harrisburg Police Captain Gabe Olivera named the suspect, 42-year-old Charles Williams. He is not in custody, and police say he is facing murder charges.

“If Mr. Williams is listening to this right now, I recommend he come to the police station, or contact us and make arrangements for his surrender,” said Olivera.

Police are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Williams to call police.