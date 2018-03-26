Sunny and pleasant day ahead, still cool though

Today will be sunny and pleasant as high pressure sits over New England. It will continue to be a bit on the cool side, however, with highs running a few degrees below normal, in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight will stay clear and it will be chilly once again too. Lows will dip into the upper 20s. A warm front will lift northward tomorrow bringing increasing clouds after a sunny start. Showers arrive by tomorrow evening. They will be light and scattered. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 40s once again. Those rain showers will continue Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with Wednesday generally appearing like a gloomy day. Highs will make it into the 50s on Wednesday.

A few showers are still possible during the day on Thursday, but that also looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 60s. Same goes for Friday, with a few clouds hanging around, and the chance for a few more showers too. The weekend looks so-so at this point. There could be a few more showers around on Saturday from yet another storm system. Highs will be in the 50s both days with Easter featuring a return to sunshine. As the week unfolds, we will be able to give you a better estimate of the timing of the showers each day. Plan on temperatures getting warmer this week, just with a rainy price. Enjoy this final week of March!