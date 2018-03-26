Steelton woman stabbed boy she accused of stealing, police say

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County woman is accused of stabbing a child in the hand when she accused the boy of stealing money from her purse.

Sabrina Belle, 32, of Steelton, is charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Steelton police said the incident occurred Saturday in the 400 block of Swatara Street. They said Belle stabbed the youth several times in the hand and also punched him repeatedly.

A news release did not provide the age of the child or Belle’s relationship to him.

She was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.