Specialty Bakers lays off 102 employees at Lititz plant

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Specialty Bakers has notified the state that it laid off 102 employees who worked at its Warwick Township production facility.

The plant was destroyed by a fire earlier this month.

In the WARN notice filed with the Department of Labor and Industry, company vice president Jack Eckerd wrote that the company intends to rebuild the plant at 560 Furnace Hill Pike or relocate its operations.

However, Specialty Bakers cannot project when that will happen, so the company was required to notify employees of an indefinite layoff.

A spokeswoman said Specialty Bakers has been working with employers in the area to relocate the employees. When the Litiz plant is rebuilt, displaced employees will be offered their jobs back.

Specialty Bakers will not contest any unemployment claims, the spokeswoman said.

The March 13 fire caused an estimated $8 million in damage. No one was injured.

Specialty Bakers is headquartered in Marysville and specializes in producing baked products such as ladyfingers, dessert shells, cake rolls, and pre-baked and unbaked frozen pies, according to its website.