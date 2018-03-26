Retired Navy veteran brings climate change talks to the Midstate

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A retired rear admiral for the U.S. Navy held a lecture at Dickinson College to talk about the dangers climate change poses to national security.

Dr. David Titley spoke about the sea-level rise that is threatening U.S. bases internationally. He says the effects stretch further than severe weather; it could mean food and water shortages, political instability and war

Dr. Titley believes this is a real issue that people will deal with in their lifetimes.

Dickinson College professor Neal Leary says discussions like these are important for their students and the community.

“They really need to be equipped with understanding how the world is changing during the current period and in the near term future that this will pose a variety of problems and issues that they’re going to have to respond to,” Leary said.

The climate change discussion will continue on Tuesday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Bosler Memorial Library in Carlisle.

For the event flyer, click here.