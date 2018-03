LANACASTER Co. (WHTM) – According to Lancaster County Dispatch a pedestrian was injured after being struck by a car Sunday night.

The collision happened around 11 p.m. on Route 283 near the Route 743 exit in Mount Joy Twp.

Information on the victim’s condition is not available.

Route 283 was closed for five hours, it reopened around 4 a.m. Monday morning.