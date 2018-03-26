‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ dethrones ‘Black Panther’

This image released by Disney shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." “Black Panther” is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend. Studio estimates Sunday, March 4, 2018, say the Marvel movie brought in $65 million in the U.S. this weekend, easily outpacing new releases “Red Sparrow” and “Death Wish.” (Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – It took six weeks but “Black Panther” has finally been unseated as the top film at the box office. The monsters vs. robots science-fiction sequel “Pacific Rim: Uprising” has dethroned “Black Panther” with an estimated $28 million in weekend ticket sales.

According to studio estimates Sunday, “Black Panther” slid to second place with $16.7 million in its sixth week. The superhero sensation still marked the weekend with another box-office record. It’s now the highest-grossing superhero film ever in North America, not accounting for inflation.

The Christian drama “I Can Only Imagine” came in third with $13.8 million in its second weekend. The animated sequel “Sherlock Gnomes” opened with $10.6 million. Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” scored one of the year’s best specialty releases with $1.6 million in 27 theaters.

