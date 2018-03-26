Mega Millions jackpot swells to $458M

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing has reached $458 million, the game’s fourth-largest jackpot on record.

A single-winning ticket with the cash prize option would be worth $274.5 million.

Mega Millions tickets are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights. A ticket costs $2.

Pennsylvania has sold two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets since joining the game in 2010.

The state’s largest Mega Millions jackpot was a $91.8 million cash-value prize claimed by a Virginia man in 2015.