Man arrested for armed robbery in Batman mask

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they’ve arrested a man who robbed a Susquehanna Township business at gunpoint twice in three days.

Percy L. Bell, 22, of Harrisburg, is accused of robbing the unnamed business in the 2100 block of Linglestown Road on March 10 and March 12.

The first time, township police said the robber wore a Batman mask, a black hoodie with neon green lining, black gloves, black pants, and black sneakers.

The second time, he was wearing the same clothes and a different mask. Both times, he had a handgun when he demanded cash from the register.

Bell was arrested March 20 and placed in Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5.