Layoffs at bakery damaged in massive fire

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Linda Geib, an 18 year employee at Specialty Bakers, told abc27 News she was concerned about the future of her job when a massive fire caused $8-million in damage earlier this month.

“With this going down it’s going to be , actually it’s going to be a lot worse for a lot of people,” said Geib.

ABC 27 News has learned that 102 of the 140 employees at the commercial bakery in Warwick Township have been laid off.

Steve Bruhn is an Assistant Manager at Bomberger’s Hardware Store across the street from the bakery. “It tugs at the heart. You’re sad to hear they are in a fix,” said Bruhn

In paperwork filed with the state, owners of the bakery said they don’t have a timeline for when they will rebuild.

Christy Madaro, Owner of Mahalo Cleaning says her husband responded to the fire. “He told me something about an employee who wanted to go back in and get a cell phone out of their locker,” said Madaro. “It struck me as these people not only lost their belongings they lost their jobs.”

A number of businesses have reached out to employees offering work in the meantime. Madaro says she could hire at least 10 new workers.

“It’s the perfect combination because I can train people and use them for a month, six months, a year whatever is needed,” said Madaro.

Owners of Specialty Bakery say they plan on offering employees their jobs back whenever they reopen.