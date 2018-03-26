Lawyers accused of ethical lapses in Sandusky investigation

The Associated Press Published:
Jerry Sandusky
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2015, file photo, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives for an appeal hearing at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa. Sandusky lost a bid Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, for a new trial and a second chance to convince a jury he is innocent of the child sexual abuse charges that landed him in state prison to serve a lengthy sentence. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The agency that investigates and prosecutes wrongdoing by Pennsylvania lawyers wants the state Supreme Court to punish Penn State’s former general counsel and a prosecutor who helped convict Jerry Sandusky of child molestation.

The allegations against Cynthia Baldwin and Frank Fina relate to their involvement with the grand jury investigation more than five years ago.

The state Office of Disciplinary Counsel is pursing petitions for discipline against the two.

Baldwin is a former state Supreme Court justice and Penn State trustee who was the university’s general counsel when the scandal broke.

Fina helped direct the investigation and led the successful prosecution of Sandusky by the attorney general’s office.

Baldwin and Fina both argue they didn’t violate legal ethical rules and say the allegations should be dismissed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s