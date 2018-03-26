Hershey’s Walk for Clean Water

By Published:

Students from Hershey are joining us to explain to people just how serious the global water crisis is, and what people can do to help.

“We want to talk about the Thirst Project as well as the wonderful things they have done to make a difference in the world,” tells Lydia Gould.

Hershey’s Walk for Clean Water is a 3.75 mile walk to raise money for the installation of clean water wells in underdeveloped countries.

Register or donate online at www.walk4cleanwater.org/hershey  It’s $25 dollars to register, and your registration fee provides one person with clean water for life.

