Harrisburg police seek suspect in fatal shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have identified a suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in the city early Saturday.

Charles Williams, 42, is charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Jawan Washington. Williams is not in custody.

Washington was shot multiple times while in a vehicle that was in a rear parking lot area of Double D’s Bar, in the 500 block of South 19th Street, just before 2 a.m. Saturday. He died at a hospital.

A second man was injured during the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding Williams should call Harrisburg police at 717-255-3118 or 717-255-3175.