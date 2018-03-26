Group working to make PA’s Sunday hunting laws less restrictive

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hunters United for Sunday Hunting says Pennsylvania’s Sunday hunting laws are outdated, and among the strictest in the country. The group wants new legislation, so people could hunt more animals on Sundays.

“Sunday afternoon would be a great time for a family to get out and hunt,” said Harold Daub, the executive director of the organization. “We are permitted to hunt certain things: coyotes, foxes, and crows. We would like to see the opportunity to be expanded to include some other game animals.”

The Facebook group for the effort has almost 30,000 members.

The Governor’s Advisor for Hunting, Fishing, and Conservation Robb Miller says Pennsylvania is one of the most restrictive states in the country when it comes to Sunday hunting.

“Pennsylvania is now totally surrounded by states that have relaxed their Sunday hunting regulations,” said Miller. “Only Pennsylvania and Maine haven’t revisited whether or not the blue law should continue to exist.”

Hunters United for Sunday Hunting is organizing meetings in each county and with multiple legislators.

The goal is to get movement on bills that would allow the Pennsylvania Game Commission to pick which species can be hunted on Sundays. The commission is on board with that plan.

Still, the group admits there are people who are against its effort, including the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.

“They bring up issues like their farmers don’t want to be bothered on Sunday by people asking whether or not they can hunt,” said Miller. “There are folks out there that believe that there should be one day of the week where they can hike and enjoy other outdoor activities without the fear of encountering a hunter.”

Daub and Miller insist that the benefits of changing Sunday hunting laws would pay off. They say it could add thousands of jobs and extra licensing money to protect wildlife.