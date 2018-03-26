Gov. Wolf wants voter registration reforms

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is calling on state legislators to reform how Pennsylvanians register to vote in elections.

Wolf on Monday called on lawmakers to send him legislation that would allow same-day registration and automatic voter registration.

Same-day registration would allow people to register to vote at their polling place on the day of an election. With automatic voter registration, people who get a driver’s license or register for a public service would be automatically registered unless they opt out.

Wolf said he also supports “no-excuse” absentee ballots, where people can use an absentee ballot if it is most convenient for them to do so.

The governor says he’d also like to see campaign finance reform measures, including limits on contributions to candidates and restrictions on political action committees.