Express lane coming to Route 283 work zone

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – New westbound traffic patterns are coming to the Route 283 reconstruction project in Dauphin County.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, the road crew will split the two lanes of westbound traffic by directing one lane across the grass median to an “express lane” on the eastbound roadway, according to a PennDOT news release.

A concrete barrier will separate the express lane from eastbound motorists.

One lane of traffic for local traffic will remain on the westbound roadway.

PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny said the express lane will have no access to the ramps for the Vine Street, Union Street, and Airport Connector interchanges.

He said drivers headed to the turnpike or Eisenhower Boulevard are encouraged to use the express lane.

The local traffic lane will provide access to and from the Vine Street, Union Street, and Airport Connector interchanges.

Penny said drivers who use the local traffic lane can continue to I-283 and Harrisburg area destinations. He said drivers headed to I-283 are encouraged to use the local traffic lane.

The reconstruction project covers six miles of Route 283 between the Toll House Road interchange and the interchange with the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 283.

The overall project is scheduled for completion in 2020.