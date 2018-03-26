Community prepares to honor fallen York County firefighters

Preparations are underway to honor the lives of two fallen firefighters, killed last Thursday in a building collapse in York.

Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, were working at the former Weaver Organ and Piano factory in York when part of the building collapsed. The building had caught fire Wednesday and crews returned Thursday to put out hot spots.

Flanscha and Anthony are the first firefighters killed in the line of duty in York since 1971.

This week, a public memorial service will be held at the York Expo Center. It is scheduled for Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m in Memorial Hall.

A private funeral will be held for Flanscha on Tuesday.

Then on Thursday, a public funeral is scheduled for Anthony at Freedom Valley Church in Gettysburg. The viewing will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. with a service following from 5 to 7 p.m.

The community is supporting the fallen firefighters and their families with many York County hotels offering discounted rates for those in need of lodging to attend the funerals.

Those hotels include the Best Western, Holiday Inn and Quality Inn.

The Red Lion Fire Department is also offering lodging, saying all you need to bring are sheets and a pillow.

In addition to the lodging offerings, there is a GoFundMe page set up for donations for the families.