ATF: York firefighters fatally injured when 4th floor collapsed

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives continue to investigate a fatal fire in York.

Investigators say they believe Wednesday’s fire at the former Weaver Organ and Piano Company was caused accidentally and not by arson.

York firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony died and two other firefighters were injured when the building partially collapsed on Thursday.

“There were still hot pots in the building and the firefighters were trying to mitigate them and the floor collapsed,” ATF Special Agent Charlene Hennessy said.

Investigators knocked down part of the vacant building to make the area safer for the investigation.

“Sometimes, yes, it is fairly easy to determine where the fire originated. However, as you can see, there is mass destruction here and we’re not going to get to the bottom of that until we clear out all of the debris,” Hennessy said.

Investigators are first working to determine the exact cause and origin of the fire. They will work with the York City Fire Department on the investigation into the firefighters’ death.

Hennessy says the building will need to be demolished when the investigation is complete. It’s unclear how long the ATF investigation will take.