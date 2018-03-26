After nearly 20 years and millions spent, statewide radio system still a work in progress

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Continued frustration over the statewide radio system that was supposed to let law enforcement across the commonwealth communicate with each other. Nearly 20 years and hundreds of millions of dollars later, officials say it is still a work in progress.

A Senate hearing today concentrated on that project. There was, of course, good news and bad news.The good news? Pennsylvania State Police have now settled on a system that does work.

The bad news? It will cost of tens of millions of dollars to roll it out across the Commonwealth. The really bad news? Taxpayers already spent hundreds of millions on a radio system that is not reliable.

For the first week of the Eric Frein manhunt, the system did not work and troopers in the woods looking for a dangerous criminal couldn’t talk to each other, but the State Police say they have got it right now.

State Senator Scott Martin of Lancaster County wants to hold someone accountable for past spending on a bad system.

“An indifference certainly to the taxpayers of this commonwealth to continue to plow ahead and dump that kind of money into something and risk people’s lives and for whatever reason whoever signed off at the very end with acceptance and said here’s your final payments this system works have a good day,” said Martin.

A number of lawmakers have called for the Auditor General, Inspector General, or Attorney General to look into the statewide radio boondoggle. It is unclear tonight who, if anyone, is investigating.