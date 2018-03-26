2 sought for retail theft

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a pair of suspects in a retail theft.

State police in Jonestown released a surveillance photo of their suspects. They said the pair concealed two bottles of iodine in their coat pockets then bought eight big boxes of matches at BG’s Value Market, at 19 Old Route 22, in Swatara Township.

The theft occurred March 16 at around 10:30 a.m.

Police said the pair fled in an older, two-tone white and black Ford Explorer with a black trunk door. The right front wheel was missing the hubcap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jonestown station at 717-865-2194.