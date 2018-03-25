Police: two people charged after children wander away from home

By Published:

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people face charges after children wandered away from their home, according to police.

New Holland Police say they were called to the first block of North Custer Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Friday for a report of two small children wandering around.

Officers say they found two children aged two and 3 in the company of the person who called for police.

An investigation revealed the children has walked about 2 blocks from their home, crossing Main Street.

Officers returned the children to their home.

Police say 27 year-old Cecily Barrage and 29 year-old Lawrence Barrage both face charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s