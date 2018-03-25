New Steelton drug enforcement unit makes 2 arrests

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton’s newly formed drug enforcement unit arrested two suspected drug dealers after a traffic violation.

Police said they searched the vehicle Brad Strauser and Tara Yeany were in Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m. after smelling a strong odor of marijuana.

Police said they found marijuana, smoking devices, scales, cocaine, packaging material, prescription medications, over $2600 in cash, and several vape pens with THC Oil.

Strauser and Yeany were arrested and transported to Dauphin County Booking for arraignment. They are charged with Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrests were made by Steelton’s Tactical Narcotics Team or TNT.

The unit targets high crime like illegal guns and drugs.

Since it was formed at the beginning of the year, they have confiscated $25 -$30,000, several guns and drugs.