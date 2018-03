HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana with his one year-old son in the back seat, according to Halifax Police.

Police say 28 year-old Manuel Eldridge III was stopped for a traffic violation.

They say they smelled marijuana during the traffic stop, and observed that Eldridge was impaired.

He is charged with child endangerment and DUI.

Police say the son is now with a family member.