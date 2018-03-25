Lancaster Police: Deadly shooting suspect calls 911, admits to crime

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) Police said the suspected arrested in connection with a deadly shooting called 911 and admitted to the crime.

Investigators said Raymond Brown, 28, was still at the scene of the shooting along the first block of West Farnum Street around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The victim Adan Sepulveda, 26, was found laying on the sidewalk. He had been shot multiple times in the torso and head. He was not responsive and was transported to the hospital where he died.

Police said Brown and Sepulveda got into a fight just beofore the shooting. The two knew each other and police don’t think the shooting was random.

Investigators interviewed several witnesses. They also processed evidence and reviewed video surveillance footage in the area.

Brown was arrested and charged with criminal homicide.