Two parents and child die in head-on car crash

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two parents and their child have died after a head-on crash near Dillsburg, according to the York County Coroner.

A press release shows that 32 year-old Brandon Rayhard and 26 year-old Jennifer Edler were not wearing seat belts when their car crossed the center line near the 200 block of York Road.

They were killed in a head-on crash with another car around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The coroner confirms that 3 year-old Jennifer Edler was also killed in the crash.

A second child passenger has been taken to the hospital.

Both children were in car seats.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

Carroll Township Police continue to investigate the crash.

