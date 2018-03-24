President Trump’s order would ban most transgender troops from serving

Ken Thomas Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 23, 2018, as he heads to Marine One of a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base. Trump is heading to Florida where he will spend the weekend at the Mar-a-Lago estate. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under “limited circumstances,” following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

The White House says retaining troops with a history or diagnosis of “gender dysphoria” – those who may require substantial medical treatment – “presents considerable risk to military effectiveness and lethality.”

Trump received recommendations from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in February for dealing with transgender individuals serving in the military.

Trump surprised the Pentagon’s leadership in a 2017 tweet when he declared he would reverse an Obama-era plan to allow transgender individuals to serve openly.

His push for the ban has been blocked by several legal challenges, and the Pentagon began allowing transgender recruits to seek enlistment in January.

