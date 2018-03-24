Packed vigil honors families of two York firefighters gone too soon

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Community members gathered at the Goode School in York to honor the families two brave heroes gone too soon.

York City firefighters Zachary Anthony and Ivan Flanscha died at the hospital, after the wall of a burning building collapsed on them Thursday.

“They were heroic,” said York City Fire Chief David Michaels. “They were loving. They were caring. Everything that’s right with this world was Zach and Ivan.”

“We can never repay them for their sacrifice,” said state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans.

Saturday’s vigil was full of tears and heavy hearts.

“Ivan and Zach will be remembered,” said Bill Duke, from the Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, which organized the vigil. “I will never forget them both.”

But there was also hugs, love and support.

“They didn’t have to do that,” said Kristi Raffensberger, who was at the vigil. “But they did. So just to show the family that we appreciated them, and the fireman that are out there now, so it gives them the strength to keep going.”

“The vigils, the visits to the station, the flowers, the cards…it just means so much to us and it’s going to help us heal and get through this,” said Michaels.

This is the GoFundMe page created to support Anthony and Flanscha’s families: http://www.gofundme.com/york-fire-fighters-support-fund