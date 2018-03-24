One dead, one injured after Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One person has died and another is hospitalized after a shooting in Harrisburg, according to police.

Harrisburg police say they responded to Double D’s Bar at 564 South 19th Street just before 2 a.m for reports of shots fired.

A press release shows that one man was taken to Harrisburg Hospital by a patron of the bar and was pronounced dead.

A second man was injured in the shooting and taken into surgery at Penn State Hershey.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 717-255-3118 or 717-255-3175.

