Man injured in overnight Harrisburg shooting

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One man has been injured after a shooting in Harrisburg, according to police.

Harrisburg police responded to the Jazzland Bar just before 1 a.m.

They report that a man was lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to Penn State Hershey for surgery.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 717-255-3118 or 717-255-3175.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s