Hundreds pack Harrisburg for “March for Our Lives” rally

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds of thousands of people across the country protested gun violence at March for Our Lives rallies Saturday. Midstate residents packed the Pennsylvania Capitol to take a stance on the national controversy about gun laws.

Hundreds of people chanted the words “never again” and held up signs promoting gun control as they marched through downtown Harrisburg.

Speakers demanded that politicians take action to avoid more school shootings.

ABC27 talked to Pennsylvanians about why they think our country can’t agree on this issue.

“I think it’s really a combination of two things,” said Walli Chen, who was at the rally. “One of the biggest statements that goes around that’s such a detriment is ‘we’ve always done it this way.’ Yes, it is a Constitutional right, but at the time, the precepts and ideas of owning a gun are very, very different than the ones of today.”

York, Lancaster and Philadelphia also held rallies.