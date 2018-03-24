Columbia police arrest man with arrest warrant from Allegheny County

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Columbia police have arrested a man with an arrest warrant from Allegheny County.

Police say they were called to 50 North 4th Stret around 4:30 a.m. for a possible burlglary in progress.

Investigators say the man involved, 24 year-old Clarence Walker of Maryland, was wanted out of Allegheny County on a felony warrant.

A press release shows that Walker was found to be in possession of a Bluetooth credit card reader/writer as well as other items police say may be related to stealing credit card information.

An investigation is ongoing.