Body scanner developed by Lancaster company aims to quickly spot injuries, being used by NBA team

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A company based out of Lancaster has developed a body scanner that aims to quickly find sports injuries. The Sacramento Kings NBA team is already using the machine designed by Connexion Health.

A user steps inside, does a few exercises, and then gets a health assessment.

“That translates to areas of wellness, care, injury prevention, injury detection,” said Steven Daily, the CEO of Connexion Health.

The model can be used to evaluate the muscles of athletes and offer personalized care recommendations.

“We’re able to detect any movements that they make that are a little bit out of alignment, and from that information, we’re able to tell them if they need to stretch or exercise or work on specific areas of the body,” said Mike Hugey, the director of science and analytics at Connexion Health.

The whole process only takes a couple of minutes. The machine has multiple video cameras inside, and a pressure sensor with a scale.

What you want to learn about your body depends on the app you pick.

The company say it’s integrating more tools for the machine to assess neurology and dermatology.

“We want to look at areas that can help detect anomalies,” said Daily. “We see the skin side of it being a very big market for us in the future.”

But it’s still early on: developers are working on getting the model to other teams and into hospitals.

Connexion Health say one of the biggest benefits is cutting down hours of time waiting for traditional tests results.

“It’s imperative that we have better user experience, lower cost, higher quality,” said Daily.

The company says research has shown that the machine is effective.